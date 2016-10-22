At Talladega, Enfinger wins first NASCAR race

Grant Enfinger grabbed his first career NASCAR victory — at his home track, no less — by holding off the pack to win the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Enfinger, from Fairhope, used a plan with teammate Spencer Gallagher to move to the front and led a race-high 45 laps to secure Saturday's win.

Gallagher finished second, followed by Timothy Peters, Rico Abreu and Ben Kennedy.

Talladega was an elimination race in the inaugural Chase playoffs, and Daniel Hemric and John Hunter Nemechek were both knocked out as the field was trimmed from eight drivers to six.

Advancing to the next round were Kennedy, Matt Crafton, Peters, Johnny Sauter and Christopher Bell.