Carjacking suspect killed by Nevada Highway Patrol trooper ID’d

A carjacking suspect shot and killed Wednesday by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper has been identified as Javier Munoz, 28.

The Glendale, Ariz., resident died from a gunshot wound in the stomach, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.

The Highway Patrol on Friday identified the trooper who shot Munoz as 17-year veteran David Dudley.

Also according to the Highway Patrol:

Munoz was shot in Henderson after a struggle with troopers.

The first carjacking happened early Wednesday near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue. The carjacked woman was dragged and injured.

A trooper spotted Munoz driving recklessly about 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 95 near downtown Las Vegas, and a miles-long pursuit ensued.

Munoz hit a vehicle on the freeway, exited Auto Show Drive and then crashed at the dealership, where he "violently" yanked an elderly man from his car.

Troopers caught up and struggled with Munoz, who was able to break loose, and Dudley shot him as he got into the elderly man's car.

Authorities, who will release further information Tuesday, did not say what prompted the shooting or whether Munoz, who died at Sunrise Hospital the next day, was armed.