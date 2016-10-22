Clement carries No. 10 Wisconsin to 17-9 win over Iowa

Corey Clement ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and 10th-ranked Wisconsin used a stout defense to beat Iowa 17-9 on Saturday and snap a two-game skid.

Alex Hornibrook had 197 yards passing for the Badgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten), who won for the fourth straight time in Iowa City.

Backup Bart Houston threw a touchdown pass for Wisconsin, and Clement's 1-yard TD run put the Badgers ahead 14-6 midway through the third quarter.

But Wisconsin was carried by its defense. The Badgers allowed just 236 yards on 60 plays and held the Hawkeyes (5-3, 3-2) without a touchdown for the first time all season — just a week after Iowa scored 49 points against Purdue.

C.J. Beathard had 153 yards passing for Iowa, which lost its third straight at home.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers showed that they're not going to let Nebraska cruise to the Big Ten West title. Wisconsin overcame two missed field goals and a fumble that Iowa recovered in its own end zone, surviving to win its second straight on the road.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes offense, which has been inconsistent at times this season, bottomed out. Beathard hardly had any open receivers — and when he did, he missed them more than once. Iowa's hopes for a run at the West title now seem dim, with Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska still on its schedule.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Badgers brutal stretch in the Big Ten continues next week when they host the Cornhuskers, who entered Saturday ranked eighth in the country. Wisconsin then travels to resurgent Northwestern before its schedule eases considerably in November.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes get their bye next week. They open November with a night game on the road against the Nittany Lions.