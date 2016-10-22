Howard throws 4 TDs, No. 12 West Virginia stomps TCU 34-10

Skyler Howard threw four touchdown passes and No. 12 West Virginia's improving defense held TCU scoreless in the second half of a 34-10 win Saturday.

West Virginia (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) is off to its best start since winning its first seven games in 2006.

Howard had first-half TD tosses of 10, 22 and 11 yards to three different receivers to stake West Virginia to a 21-10 halftime lead. Howard finished 16 of 23 passing for 231 yards.

West Virginia used scoring drives of 11 and 15 plays in the third quarter to eat up most of the clock.

TCU (4-3, 2-2) had only five second-half possessions. Three ended in punts, Deante' Gray fumbled away a kickoff and the final possession ended on downs.

The Mountaineers scored touchdowns in the game's first six minutes after two TCU turnovers — another fumbled kickoff by Gray and Rasul Douglas' interception of Kenny Hill.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: With a bye week to fix an offense that was lethargic in a close win at Kansas, not much worked for the Horned Frogs against West Virginia. Hill completed 18 of 31 passes for a season-low 148 yards. TCU's 300 total yards also were a season worst.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers' defense, which has nine new starters this season, is fast becoming the staple of this team. In successive weeks the Mountaineers have held high-scoring Texas Tech and TCU to their lowest point totals of the season.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts Texas Tech next Saturday.

West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State.