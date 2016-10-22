Moped rider, 33, killed in crash near Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police say a man riding a moped was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Strip.

Authorities say the collision happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Flamingo Road near Valley View Drive.

According to police, a vehicle made a left turn as the scooter rider entered the intersection against a red light.

KSNV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eEu0Nv) the rider was not wearing a helmet when his moped crashed.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old man driving the other car was not injured.

Police say it is the 89th traffic-related fatality they've handled this year.