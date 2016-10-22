Nearly 27K have voted in Clark County so far today

AP Photo/John Locher

Nearly 27,000 Clark County voters had cast their ballot as of this afternoon, on the first day of early voting in the state, according to the county.

As of 3 p.m., 26,766 votes had been counted, county spokesman Dan Kulin said. The first full day of early voting for the 2012 general election garnered 33,182 votes.

There are 1,019,021 registered voters in Clark County, including 439,128 Democrats, 296,624 Republicans, 221,817 nonpartisans and 61,452 who list “other” as their affiliation, according to county numbers.