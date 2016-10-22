SMU stuns No. 11 Houston 38-16 by shutting down QB

Ben Hicks threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score and SMU stunned No. 11 Houston 38-16 Saturday night for its first win over a ranked team in five years.

The Cougars (6-2, 3-2 American) lost for the second time after a 5-0 start that included a season-opening win over then-No. 3 Oklahoma that vaulted Houston into the Top 10.

The last time the Mustangs (3-4, 1-2) beat a team ranked 11th or higher, they were No. 4 and finishing off a near-perfect 1982 season (11-0-1) with a 7-3 victory over sixth-ranked Pittsburgh in the Cotton Bowl. SMU tied No. 7 Texas A&M in 1994.

Greg Ward Jr. couldn't shake a persistent SMU pass rush or find receivers for big plays, finishing with 241 yards passing — almost 100 below his average — and just 3 yards rushing on 17 carries thanks to seven sacks.

One of the sacks was for an 18-yard loss to the Houston 22 when coach Tom Herman went for it on fourth down trailing 28-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Herman got conservative moments later, choosing a 19-yard field goal attempt on fourth down from the SMU 2. Ty Cummings hit the right upright for his second miss.

Hicks was 16 of 31 for 228 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to a wide-open James Proche for a 28-7 lead in the final seconds of the first half. SMU appeared content to run out the clock before a 40-yard run by Braeden West, who had 115 yards rushing and a punctuating touchdown late.

The Cougars lost two fumbles in the first quarter and never got their high-powered offense going. Houston was outgained 406-303.

SMU defensive end Jarvis Pruitt recovered one of the fumbles and had three sacks in the Mustangs' first win over a ranked team since beating No. 20 TCU 40-33 in overtime in 2011.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: Herman figured to be the hottest name in coaching for the offseason searches of LSU and any other high-profile programs that might be looking. Perhaps that doesn't change, but this October isn't helping. Convincing wins over Florida State in the Peach Bowl and the Sooners in this year's opener have lost some luster.

SMU: Second-year coach Chad Morris has his first signature win, and a good chance to build on it. The Mustangs faded in the second half after strong early efforts against two other high-scoring Texas teams, Baylor and TCU. They finished the job this time.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars start a stretch of three straight home games against UCF next Saturday. That stretch ends against No. 7 Louisville.

SMU: The Mustangs visit Tulane next Saturday before a home game against Memphis, which just lost its first conference game against Navy.