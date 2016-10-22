Las Vegas Sun

October 22, 2016

Currently: 65° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Sprinter explores ways to mentor youth after daughter’ death

Image

Mark Maloney / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP

In this May 3, 2014, photo, Trinity Gay, a seventh-grader racing for her Scott County High School team, poses for a photo with her father Tyson Gay, after she won the 100 meters and was part of the winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relays at the meet in Georgetown, Ky. The 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot in the neck, authorities and the athlete’s agent said Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, and police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay says he will help explore ways to mentor youth in Lexington after the shooting death of his 15-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Gay said in a statement released Friday that he's determined his daughter's death won't be "senseless. We must come together as a community to protect each other, giving our young people the tools they need to resolve their conflicts and lead successful lives — the kind that Trinity was well on her way to living."

Witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles early Sunday. Trinity Gay was hit by a round.

Tyson Gay offers support so that the "spirit of Trinity will sprint on long after we say goodbye to her this weekend."

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy