What to make of UNLV basketball’s 3-pointer streak heading into a new season

Diehard UNLV basketball fans have all suffered through this scenario many times on game day: It is toward the end of the first half and the Rebels still haven’t made a 3-pointer. You start to get antsy because continuing the program’s streak of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer is one of the only accomplishments the program’s faithful has left.

So, when a player gets a steal and races to the other end the floor on a fast break, your first thought isn’t dunk — it’s pull up before the 3-point line and let it fly. Soon, the Rebels finally make a 3, because they always make at least one per game.

UNLV begins the season in a few weeks having made a 3-pointer in all 972 games it has played since the line was implemented by the NCAA in the 1986-87 season. When a 3-pointer is made in a home game, whether it’s the first minute or in the second half, fans cheer slightly louder than a regular shot and public address announcer Dick Calvert announces the number of games made in succession. Vanderbilt and Princeton have each also made a 3-pointer in every game.

It’s what ties Anderson Hunt and Freddie Banks, arguably the best long-range shooters in program history, to the current team. Rebel fans are notorious for hanging onto past accolades, desperately hoping for another Final Four run and nights when the Thomas & Mack Center rocked with 18,000 fans for home games against the likes of UC Irvine.

And there’s nothing wrong with that. Those glory years were part of many of our childhoods. Any tradition, whether it is running out of the red carpet to start the game or making a 3-pointer, is worth preserving.

But, guess what? Current players aren’t too familiar with the streak.

“I think I remember that from last year,” said Jalen Poyser, UNLV’s sophomore guard, before I interrupted to tell him more.

UNLV’s roster looks nothing like it did last season with just three returners, meaning teaching players the history and traditions of the program is part of coach Marvin Menzies’ monstrous task in his rebuilding process. Still, Poyser is one of the returners and should before have caught wind of the streak.

That leads to an obvious question for Rebel faithful to consider: How important is the streak? Some will argue it’s a worthless stat they shouldn’t stress over. Others, though, say it is part of the program’s history and crucially important to continue.

I agree with the second narrative. As each year goes by, we get further away from those memorable nights when Jerry Tarkanian called the shots. The streak partially defines that era of greatness. It partially defines our over-the-top support of the team. And, in a season where the team is expected to finish near the bottom of the Mountain West, appeasing a few diehard fans isn’t a bad idea.

That’s one of the things I admire about Poyser. Once I started telling him about the streak, and how some UNLV supporters cared greatly about it continuing, and asking him how his long-range shooting was developing, his expression quickly changed. You could tell he felt the responsibility of continuing it.

“So, we are definitely looking forward to keeping that going, then,” he said.

The other thing I like about him: Kid stayed at UNLV through the adversity of the offseason when other teammates bolted. One after another left for a better opportunity, whether in the NBA or at another college.

Now, all he has to do is make a 3-pointer in every game, right Rebel faithful?

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21