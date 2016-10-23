Former Arizona governor: Trump being ‘waterboarded’ by accusers

WASHINGTON — The Latest on 2016 presidential race (all times EDT):

9:45 a.m.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer says Donald Trump is being "waterboarded" by his female accusers.

Brewer is a Trump supporter. She's lamenting the "oppression of Donald Trump from all of these women" accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Brewer says Trump is authentic and "tells it like it is." She's defending his decision to impugn the women during a policy speech on Saturday in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

__

9:40 a.m.

The campaign managers of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are agreeing on something: The 2016 election will be a fight until the bitter end.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway tells "Fox News Sunday" that she's counting on swing voters to carry key battleground states, adding that "we're not giving up. We know we can win this."

Meanwhile, Robby Mook suggested the Clinton campaign won't stop at just the needed 270 electoral votes. While 270 is still the goal, he said, Clinton is expanding her map because traditionally red states like Arizona are now in play. He said: "We're not running away with this. This race is going to be competitive up until the end."

___

9:30 a.m.

Hillary Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook says it's "unacceptable" for anyone in either party to incite violence as part of a political campaign.

Mook is referring to secretly recorded video footage released by conservative activist James O'Keefe. It shows a Democratic activist bragging about deploying troublemakers at rallies held by Donald Trump.

Mook tells CNN's "State of the Union" that the activists in the video "never had a relationship with the Clinton campaign." He says they didn't have a contract with the Democratic National Committee until months after the video was purportedly recorded.

Mook says the video is edited and that the full context is unclear. He's calling it an attempt by Trump to "distract from the real issues of this campaign."