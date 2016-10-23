Thousands flood Cameroon hospitals in search of family

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Thousands of Cameroonians have been flooding hospitals in the capital, Yaounde, and the largest city, Douala, looking for corpses and survivors after an overloaded train derailed Friday, killing more than 70 people and injuring 600.

Most of the injured by Sunday were receiving treatment in hospitals in Yaounde and Douala. The accident happened in Eseka, about 125 kilometers (75 miles) west of Yaounde, which doesn't have adequate facilities and is difficult to access.

Teacher Rigobert Nlend, 42, said he had to search for his brother's body. He first searched Douala, and finally found his brother's corpse at the Yaounde Military Hospital mortuary. He said his brother's life could have been saved if rescue workers arrived earlier.

Cameroon President Paul Biya has declared Monday, Oct. 24 a national day of mourning.