Wind and rain on tap for the valley through Monday, may return later in the week

As gusty winds push through the Las Vegas Valley, showers are quickly following behind this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain tonight and a 50 percent chance for showers Monday, meteorologist John Salmen said.

The Spring Mountains are expected to get about a quarter inch to half an inch of rain over the course of the two days, with the valley reaching .10 to .25 of an inch, Salmen said.

Showers have a 30 percent chance of returning Thursday and Friday.

Gusty winds may reach up to 20-25 mph tonight but will slow down to 10-15 mph of sustained winds by Monday, Salmen said.

Monday’s high is forecasted at 81 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees.