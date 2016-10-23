Wind and rain on tap for the valley through Monday, may return later in the week

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 | 5:22 p.m.
As gusty winds push through the Las Vegas Valley, showers are quickly following behind this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a 60 percent chance of rain tonight and a 50 percent chance for showers Monday, meteorologist John Salmen said.
The Spring Mountains are expected to get about a quarter inch to half an inch of rain over the course of the two days, with the valley reaching .10 to .25 of an inch, Salmen said.
Showers have a 30 percent chance of returning Thursday and Friday.
Gusty winds may reach up to 20-25 mph tonight but will slow down to 10-15 mph of sustained winds by Monday, Salmen said.
Monday’s high is forecasted at 81 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees.