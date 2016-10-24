1 of 3 teens shot in Reno dies

RENO — Authorities say one of three teens wounded in a shooting in downtown Reno has died.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police say she died in the afternoon.

Officers had responded to the area of Douglas Alley and Virginia Street after hearing gunshots.

They arrived to find the girl and a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. The boy had surgery and is expected to survive.

A third victim, an 18-year-old man, was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening and released.

Police suspect the shooting is gang-related and have not yet identified any suspects.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects.