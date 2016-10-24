Before long, Raiders would be looking to leave Las Vegas

The vote is in. Gov. Brian Sandoval and special interests pushed a stadium through, offering a prime example of why the average person has little or no faith in our representatives. I have two questions if the NFL agrees to the Raiders’ move (you know, the NFL that does not allow ads for Las Vegas) and all their fans from Oakland and Los Angeles move here to fill the stadium and create a housing bubble.

Will the books give odds on the stadium price tag being under $2 billion, and is the over/under more than 15 years until the Raiders ask for a better deal and threaten to relocate to LA or Oakland?

Just a rant from one of the disenfranchised middle class.