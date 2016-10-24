Coroner IDs man found shot in casino employee parking garage

A man found shot to death Friday night in the employee parking garage at a Las Vegas Strip casino has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Fuli Ji, 52, of Chino Hills, Calif.

Officers responded about 11:25 p.m. to the Caesars Palace employee parking garage near Frank Sinatra Drive and Jay Sarno Way, Metro Police said. They found Ji near a van and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting took place inside the van, which had been parked in the garage for at least two hours, police said.

Charles Smith, 27, was arrested in the garage and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, police said.