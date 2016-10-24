Court denies appeal for man in wife’s slaying

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of Richard Dahan, who fatally stabbed his wife with two knives and a meat cleaver in Las Vegas in 2014.

Dahan pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 20 years to life and a consecutive sentence of 8 to 12 years for use of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Dahan, who was 40 at the time of the slaying, maintained his sentence was excessive and constituted cruel and unusual punishment, according to court records.

The court, in a decision issued Friday, said the sentence was allowable under state law and that Dahan agreed to it when he pleaded guilty.

Daisy Dahan, 28, was stabbed at the couple’s apartment after she said she wanted a divorce, according to court records.