Las Vegas Sun

October 24, 2016

Currently: 66° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Dreams do come true: Ruby slippers project passes $300K goal

Image

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

In this April 11, 2012, file photo, Dorothy’s ruby slippers from the “Wizard of Oz” are on display as part of an exhibit, “American Stories,” at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Smithsonian officials are "over the rainbow" after reaching their fundraising goal to help preserve the ruby slippers from "The Wizard Oz."

The Smithsonian launched a Kickstarter campaign last week to raise $300,000 to help preserve the slippers that whisked Dorothy back to Kansas at the end of the movie.

Officials say they reached their goal late Sunday night thanks to more than 5,300 supporters in 41 countries across six continents. They say they'll announce a stretch goal Monday involving a character who traveled down the yellow brick road with Dorothy.

The slippers have been one of the most beloved items at the National Museum of American History. The Smithsonian wants to put the money toward a technologically advanced display case that will preserve them for future generations.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy