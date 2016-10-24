Let Trump, Wynn and Adelson build stadium

Here is a very simple solution for the new stadium. Let Donald Trump, Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson form a consortium and build it themselves. Mayor Carolyn Goodman wants it in the city, so let the city just give them the land. The land isn’t making any money now, and this way it will. Give them two or three years of no taxes, and then put in a 10-year graduated tax until it reaches full tax base.

The money the city/county would make from construction and employment taxes, as well as construction materials, would be huge. Let Wynn do the design and the city would end up with a casino/shopping/entertainment/sports complex that would be unmatchable. Let the consortium sell stock to Nevada residents so we could all own part of it. Call it TWA Arena. Keep the government out of it so it does not get screwed up and it will be built on time and under budget.