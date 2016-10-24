Porn trial delayed for former Las Vegas illusionist Jan Rouven

Trial has been pushed back in Las Vegas for an illusionist performer from Germany who faces the possibility of decades in prison and up to $1 million in fines on federal child pornography charges.

Jan Rouven Fuechtener's attorney, Jess Marchese said Monday he's still collecting information and preparing his defense for trial Nov. 14.

Proceedings had been due to begin this week in U.S. District Court.

Fuechtener is a German citizen who headlined on the Las Vegas Strip as Jan Rouven.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

His show closed following his arrest March 16, and he remains in federal custody.

Prosecutors allege that Fuechtener collected more than 3,500 videos and images on computers at his home, including some depicting sex acts with kindergarten-age children.