Public’s cost for Las Vegas stadium is too high

Building a stadium and bringing an NFL team to Las Vegas is a great idea. It would further put Las Vegas in the spotlight and confirm its status as a progressive city. I do question the price tag; $1.9 billion, with $750 million coming from public funding, is on the high end.

A few weeks ago the Minnesota Vikings opened their new stadium. All reports are that it is a fabulous facility. It cost less than $1.1 billion.

If Minnesota can build a great facility for less than $1.1 billion, why does Las Vegas need $1.9 billion? Most of the $750 million in public funding could be eliminated. I’ll bet the creative minds of Las Vegas’ top visionaries could come up with a great plan without milking the public for unnecessary costs. The money saved by cutting several hundred million dollars from the project could be spent on many necessary projects.