Tim Kaine’s wife coming to Las Vegas to push early voting

Vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine's wife is the latest Democratic surrogate coming to Nevada to urge people to vote early.

Anne Holton is set to campaign in Las Vegas on Tuesday. She'll hold a round table discussion on education and promote Hillary Clinton's agenda.

Democrats have scheduled a steady stream of celebrities to build up enthusiasm for early voting. Singer Katy Perry dropped by UNLV on Saturday, while President Barack Obama rallied about 5,000 people in North Las Vegas on Sunday.

Democrats tend to outperform Republicans in in-person early voting, and Nevada statistics from the first two days show this season is no exception. In the 13 counties that reported their weekend numbers by Monday morning, Democrats accounted for 52 percent of early voters and Republicans accounted for 30 percent.