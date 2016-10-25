Clinton inspires women to believe

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, who easily beat 16 other Republican candidates in this year’s presidential primaries, has met his match when in Hillary Clinton.

Clinton didn’t fall by the wayside like all the GOP presidential hopefuls. She cleaned Trump’s clock in the third and finale debate. The 6’3” Trump came up against the 5’6” Clinton as he stepped in his own dung in each of the three debates.

Hooray for the women out there who have been inspired by Clinton’s stamina and toughness as she went up against Trump the bully and kicked his butt in all three debates. Ladies, when someone says you can’t, remember Clinton going up against Trump and tell yourself, “Yes, I can.”