Court denies appeal in first-degree murder case

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the appeal of Victor Orlando Cruz-Garcia, whose lawyers suggested there were nearly 60 reasons to overturn his first-degree murder conviction.

The court used the case to tell defense attorneys they do not have an obligation to present every nonfrivolous claim.

Quoting from a 2001 opinion, the court said that “a brief that raises every colorable issue runs the risk of burying good arguments.”

The court said appellate judges have “a finite supply of time and trust.” It said that every weak argument presented by a defense lawyer detracts from the attention given to stronger issues.

The Clark County Public Defender’s Office brought the appeal on behalf of Cruz-Garcia.

He was sentenced to a life term without the possibility of parole plus 96 to 120 months for the 2007 machete slaying of Beatrice Alvarez Torres, 46 and the wounding of her two children in Las Vegas. Torres had let Cruz-Garcia and his girlfriend stay in her apartment with her children.

Cruz-Garcia presented an insanity defense at trial.

After his arrest, he was ordered to a state psychiatric hospital in Sparks and later was pronounced sane, according to court records.

Among other arguments, Cruz-Garcia complained the prosecution withheld evidence that it provided payments to the surviving children to help pay apartment rent, rather than being homeless. The children testified for the prosecution.

The court said there was no showing that the payments made four years before the trial were made to influence the testimony of the children.