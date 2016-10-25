Halloween spending predicted to hit all-time high

CARSON CITY — The Retail Association of Nevada is predicting spending for Halloween will reach an all-time high this year.

The association is forecasting the average spending per person celebrating Halloween will be $82.93 for costumes and treats. It would surpass the $79.52 mark set in 2012.

A survey released today by the association found the most popular costumes for children include superheroes. For adults, it will be witches and Batman characters.

It’s predicting Nevadans will spend $127 million for Halloween.