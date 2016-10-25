John Madden on Raiders’ potential move to Las Vegas: ‘They don’t have an alternative’

George Brich / AP

Hall of Fame coach John Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 to 1978 in Oakland and believes the team has no other choice but to move to Las Vegas, he told SI.com's Andy Gray.

"They don't have an alternative. I mean, that's the problem,” Madden told Gray. “They can't continue to play in that stadium. They need a new stadium. And they can't get one put together in Oakland. The L.A. thing didn't work out, which, I'm kind of glad about. I don't think they belonged in L.A. But [Stan] Kroenke got that and, even though there was a chance they may go in with him, I don't think that'll happen. So then, Las Vegas stepped up and offered that they would build a stadium. So that's where they had to go."

Owner Mark Davis is attempting to bring his team here. Lawmakers approved a plan for 65,000-seat stadium to house the franchise. All Davis needs is the approval of 24 of the league's 32 owners.

Here's the rest of the interview: