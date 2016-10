Man wounded in shooting in North Las Vegas

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot late Monday night in North Las Vegas, according to police.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Novak Street, near Lamb Boulevard and Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas Police said.

The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to the University Medical Center, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.