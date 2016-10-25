Newest Rosen ad proclaims she’ll ‘protect seniors and strengthen social security’

Democratic congressional candidate Jacky Rosen is up with a new ad today contrasting herself against her Republican opponent as Nevada voters head to the polls this week for early voting.

The ad is a closing argument of sorts of Rosen, driving home the jabs she’s taken at Republican Danny Tarkanain throughout the election cycle while attempting to buoy herself up as a protector of seniors and social security.

The ad rehashes criticism Tarkanian has faced in multiple prior campaigns over his role as a registered agent for companies later found to be fronts for telemarketing schemes. Tarkanian has said that, while he helped set up the companies, he had no day-to-day involvement in their activities and was not aware of any illegal activity when he helped set them up.

Tarkanian also won a $150,000 defamation settlement in 2009 from a Democratic state senator who attempted to tie Tarkanian to the schemes. (However, the senator went a step further in making false claims himself about Tarkanain during a television interview.)

The ad contrasts Rosen as someone who will “protect seniors and strengthen social security” and “always be responsible with your tax dollars."

Rosen and Tarkanian are battling for control of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, an open seat currently occupied by Republican Rep. Joe Heck.