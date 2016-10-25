Las Vegas Sun

October 25, 2016

Pence plans stops Wednesday in Nevada, Utah, Colorado

Steve Marcus

Donald Trump’s running mate Indiana Governor Mike Pence attends before the final presidential debate between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.

RENO — Indiana Gov. Mike Pence has announced a new campaign swing through the West with stops in Nevada, Utah and Colorado as he stumps for the Republican presidential ticket two weeks before the election.

Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate plans an 11 a.m. (PDT) appearance in Reno Wednesday at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Next here's headed to a rally at Salt Lake City's Infinity Event Center at 3 p.m. (MDT). And then he's off to Colorado for a rally at the Colorado Springs Event Center at 7 p.m. (MDT).

Nevada is considered a tossup in the Nov. 8 election.

Colorado is believed to be leaning toward Hillary Clinton.

Utah traditionally leans Republican but Clinton is threatening to become the first Democrat to carry the Beehive State since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

