Las Vegas Sun

October 25, 2016

Currently: 72° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Police seek suspects in fatal shooting at Las Vegas C-store

By (contact)

Metro Police detectives have identified two men they say are connected to a fatal shooting this month in a northeast valley convenience store parking lot.

Jordan and Victor Delgado, 19 and 23, are being sought along with an unidentified getaway driver, police said today. The driver was in a silver 2008 Mercedes Benz car, Nevada plates #04C057, police said.

Officers were called about 6:15 a.m. Oct. 13 to the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Hollywood Boulevard, where they found Daniel Villanueva, 38, gravely wounded with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Click to enlarge photo

COURTESY OF METRO POLICE

Metro Police announced Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, that they were seeking Jordan Delgado, 19, in connection with a fatal shooting at a northeast Las Vegas convenience store. Also being sought was Victor Delgado, 23.

Detectives determined that Villanueva had been in an argument that had turned physical with two men before shots rang out, police said. The men fled in the Mercedes.

Click to enlarge photo

COURTESY OF METRO POLICE

Metro Police announced Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, that they were seeking Victor Delgado, 23, in connection with a fatal shooting at a northeast Las Vegas convenience store. Also being sought was Jordan Delgado, 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy