Police seek suspects in fatal shooting at Las Vegas C-store

Metro Police detectives have identified two men they say are connected to a fatal shooting this month in a northeast valley convenience store parking lot.

Jordan and Victor Delgado, 19 and 23, are being sought along with an unidentified getaway driver, police said today. The driver was in a silver 2008 Mercedes Benz car, Nevada plates #04C057, police said.

Officers were called about 6:15 a.m. Oct. 13 to the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Hollywood Boulevard, where they found Daniel Villanueva, 38, gravely wounded with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Detectives determined that Villanueva had been in an argument that had turned physical with two men before shots rang out, police said. The men fled in the Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.