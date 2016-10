Three finalists named to replace Las Vegas judge

CARSON CITY — Three Las Vegas lawyers — two men and a woman — have been nominated to replace late Clark County District Court Judge Susan Scann.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has chosen Mark Gentile, 56, David Jones, 50, and Esther Rodriguez, 50.

Their names will be forwarded to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who has 30 days to appoint one of the candidates.

Eight lawyers applied and were interviewed in Las Vegas this week.