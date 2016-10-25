Troopers: Fog may have been factor in crash that killed motorcyclist

Fog might have contributed to a fatal crash in which a tractor-trailer rammed into a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 95, about 30 miles north of Searchlight, this morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The North Las Vegas motorcyclist, Larry Long, 59, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the patrol said.

A cause for the crash hasn't been determined, but the patrol said there was dense fog in the area about 7 a.m. when the crash was reported.

First responders were called to southbound lanes of U.S. 95 near mile marker 50, the patrol said. For unknown reasons, a 1997 Freightliner tractor-trailer crashed into Long's 2007 Honda Shadow motorcycle from the rear, throwing him from it. The driver of the truck has not been identified.

Speed did not appear to be a factor, the patrol said.