Unemployment in Las Vegas area falls to 5.6 percent in September

CARSON CITY — Unemployment fell to 5.6 percent in Las Vegas in September, with more people working in construction and government.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today there were an estimated 58,200 people out of work compared to 63,500 in August, when the rate was 6.0 percent.

The Nevada unemployment rate, reported earlier, was 5.8 percent.

Department Economist Bill Anderson said the metropolitan areas of the state continued to show economic growth.

Employment in the Las Vegas area grew to 988,500, compared to 987,900 in August. The number of those on the job was 0.9 percent higher than in September 2015.

The number of people working in construction rose to 60,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous month. The number of government employees increased from 94,500 to 99,500, but that increase can be attributed in part to teachers going back to work in the schools.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector posted 175,800 jobs in September, an increase of 900 employees. But the number of workers in casino hotels and gaming fell by 900 workers to 159,600.

The department said there were 2,500 fewer workers in the professional and business sector, with the total at 125,300,

Elko County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 4.1 percent; the highest rate was 8 percent in Mineral County.

Washoe County registered a 4.5 percent unemployment rate, down from 4.9 percent in August. Carson City posted a 5.6 percent unemployment rate, compared to 6 percent in August.