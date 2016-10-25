UNLV product Jones Jr. makes Suns, labeled ‘most athletic player on our team’

Derrick Jones Jr. left the UNLV basketball program for the NBA last spring after a shortened freshman season where he averaged 11 points per game.

He still wasn’t eligible because his standardized test scores were ruled invalid, and with UNLV going through a coaching change, there were few reasons to stay around.

The lanky 6-foot-7 forward had shown flashes of good play in 20 UNLV games before being deemed ineligible and hoped his athleticism could open doors in the NBA.

Jones’ decision paid off. He’ll get his chance with the Phoenix Suns.

They announced Monday that the undrafted Jones has made their 15-man roster.

“He’s the most athletic player on our team and that says a lot with Marquese Chriss sitting right here,” Suns coach Earl Watson told the Arizona Republic. “He has the potential to be a defender, 3-point shooter and play above the rim. But he has to get NBA reps and get a NBA work ethic.”

Jones joins former Rebels Pat McCaw (Golden State), Stephen Zimmerman Jr. (Orlando), Christian Wood (Charlotte), Rashad Vaughn (Milwaukee) and Anthony Bennett (Brooklyn) on NBA opening night rosters.

Here's more from the Arizona Republic on Jones:

