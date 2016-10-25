Las Vegas Sun

October 25, 2016

Vice President Biden coming to Las Vegas, pushing early voting

Image

Steve Marcus

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Nevada Democratic Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto during a rally at the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, headquarters Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.

Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Nevada over the weekend to campaign for Hillary Clinton and Senate hopeful Catherine Cortez Masto.

Biden is set to hold public events in both Reno and Las Vegas on Saturday. Further details weren't announced.

Biden is the latest high-level surrogate campaigning for Democrats during the Nevada early voting period that began on Saturday. President Barack Obama came Sunday.

Statistics from the first three days of early voting show strong turnout among Democrats. The Nevada Secretary of State's Office reports that 47 percent of ballots cast through absentee or in-person voting are from Democrats, and 35 percent are from Republicans.

That 12-point margin outpaces Democrats' 6-point registration advantage in Nevada.

