Vice President Biden coming to Las Vegas, pushing early voting

Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Nevada over the weekend to campaign for Hillary Clinton and Senate hopeful Catherine Cortez Masto.

Biden is set to hold public events in both Reno and Las Vegas on Saturday. Further details weren't announced.

Biden is the latest high-level surrogate campaigning for Democrats during the Nevada early voting period that began on Saturday. President Barack Obama came Sunday.

Statistics from the first three days of early voting show strong turnout among Democrats. The Nevada Secretary of State's Office reports that 47 percent of ballots cast through absentee or in-person voting are from Democrats, and 35 percent are from Republicans.

That 12-point margin outpaces Democrats' 6-point registration advantage in Nevada.