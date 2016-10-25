Woman cut with knife during morning robbery

A woman suffered a cut to her arm when she was robbed at knifepoint this morning near downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The robbery was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Mother of Pearl Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to her forearm and was treated at the scene before driving to a hospital, police said.

The robber took the victim’s purse and fled in a gray Nissan Altima, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.