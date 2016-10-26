Cruz suggests leaving vacancy on Supreme Court

Evan Vucci / AP

WASHINGTON — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is raising the possibility that Republicans would decline to fill the Supreme Court vacancy if Democrat Hillary Clinton is elected president.

Cruz is the second Republican to suggest that the GOP will simply block any Democratic nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February. Arizona Sen. John McCain made a similar assertion earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning for Republicans on Wednesday, Cruz was asked about filling Scalia's seat.

Cruz said "there will be plenty of time for debate on that issue, there is long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices."

President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland in March, but Senate Republicans declined to even hold hearings, arguing the next president should fill the vacancy.