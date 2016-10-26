Murren: MGM working to attract NBA team

An MGM Resorts International spokesperson confirmed the company is trying to attract an NBA franchise to Las Vegas.

KNPR-FM reported on its website that Jim Murren, CEO of MGM Resorts International, wants to bring an NBA team, most likely an existing one, rather than a new franchise, to T-Mobile Arena.

“It wouldn’t be an expansion team,” Murren told KNPR’s State of Nevada in a wide-ranging interview. “It would most likely be relocation of a team.”

Portions of the interview will air at 8:50 a.m. Thursday. The full interview will air at 9 p.m. Nov. 1.

When contacted about Murren’s statement, company spokespeople would only say that it was true and would not provide any further details.

T-Mobile Arena, which opened earlier this year, will host the town’s first major professional franchise — a NHL team — starting next October. The $375 million arena was privately built in a partnership by MGM and AEG.

The NFL’s Oakland Raiders are also attempting to relocate to Las Vegas, eyeing a new $1.9 billion stadium. Nevada lawmakers approved $750 million in public funding for earlier this month. The Raiders’ move requires approval of 24 of the league’s 32 owners in a vote that’s not expected until early 2017.