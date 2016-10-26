New law requires owners to register mopeds

CARSON CITY — A law that goes into effect Tuesday requires the owners of mopeds to register them and get license plates.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles said today that police will start issuing citations Jan. 1 to those without proper registration. The law is aimed at preventing theft and aiding in the recovery of stolen mopeds.

Registration fees will total about $60, and there is no annual renewal fee. Moped owners will continue to be exempt from insurance and helmet laws.

The DMV did not have an estimate on the number of mopeds in Nevada.

Owners must take their mopeds to a DMV office to verify the vehicles fit the state’s definition of a moped. In rural areas where no DMV is nearby, the local sheriff’s office can conduct the inspection.