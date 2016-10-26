Rep. Joe Heck, other Republicans won’t say who they’ll vote for

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool

RENO — Republican Rep. Joe Heck isn't saying who he'll vote for in the presidential race.

The candidate in a tight Nevada Senate race told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Tuesday that he doesn't feel obligated to say who he'll choose because it's a secret ballot and a personal decision.

Heck publicly revoked his endorsement of Donald Trump earlier this month and called for him to step down. But he also vowed not to vote for Hillary Clinton.

Liberal groups panned Heck's strategy, which illustrates the conundrum Republican candidates face. Committing could further alienate Republicans angry he's not supporting the party's nominee or inflame Democrats who question whether Heck truly disavows Trump.

Fellow Nevada Republican elected officials who haven't publicly disclosed their presidential choice include Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Cresent Hardy.