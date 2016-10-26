Las Vegas Sun

October 26, 2016

Currently: 70° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Rep. Joe Heck, other Republicans won’t say who they’ll vote for

Image

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool

U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., speaks during the Nevada Senatorial Debate at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in North Las Vegas. The debate between Heck and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto was televised statewide.

RENO — Republican Rep. Joe Heck isn't saying who he'll vote for in the presidential race.

The candidate in a tight Nevada Senate race told the Reno Gazette-Journal on Tuesday that he doesn't feel obligated to say who he'll choose because it's a secret ballot and a personal decision.

Heck publicly revoked his endorsement of Donald Trump earlier this month and called for him to step down. But he also vowed not to vote for Hillary Clinton.

Liberal groups panned Heck's strategy, which illustrates the conundrum Republican candidates face. Committing could further alienate Republicans angry he's not supporting the party's nominee or inflame Democrats who question whether Heck truly disavows Trump.

Fellow Nevada Republican elected officials who haven't publicly disclosed their presidential choice include Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Cresent Hardy.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy