October 26, 2016

Sen. Harry Reid, wife cast early vote near Strip

John Locher, Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada votes at an early voting site Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. When Sen. Harry Reid cast the last vote he’ll make as a U.S. Senator, he did it in a Las Vegas Strip early voting site surrounded by casino workers in the Culinary Union.

Nevada Senator Harry Reid and his wife Landra have joined more than 200,000 Nevadans in casting their ballot during the two-week early voting period.

The Reids voted Wednesday at a polling place just off the Las Vegas Strip, joining a group of Caesars Palace workers who were bused there. The senator said he voted for Hillary Clinton and joked afterward that it was a hard choice.

He called Republican Senate candidate Rep. Joe Heck a coward for not publicly saying who he'll vote for.

Democrats are showing strong turnout. Of the more than 230,000 ballots cast by mail or during the first four days of in-person early voting, 46 percent came from Democrats and 35 percent came from Republicans.

That outpaces Democrats' 6 percentage point statewide voter registration advantage.

