Sun cartoonist Smith part of InkTober artist celebration

For many artists worldwide, October is an important month to display their work in the industry-wide InkTober challenge. Artists who use ink, everyone from painters to cartoonists, take to social media throughout the month to display their work.

In Las Vegas, it’s a busy time for our artist who uses ink — the Sun’s editorial cartoonist, Mike Smith.

The upcoming presidential election has given Smith plenty of material for his drawings. With the debate in Las Vegas earlier this month, Smith posted live sketches during the event which drew a near-record television audience.

Of course, the veteran artist made sure to use the #InkTober hashtag when posting on social media.

Here’s a time-lapse of Smith in action.