Accident in North Las Vegas results in motorcyclist’s death

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a passenger vehicle in North Las Vegas this afternoon, police spokeswoman officer Ann Cavaricci said.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched about 12:20 p.m. to the corner of Donna Street and Azure Avenue, she said. The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, died at University Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and the investigation is ongoing, Cavaricci said. No other details were immediately available.