Las Vegas Sun

October 27, 2016

Currently: 77° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Accident in North Las Vegas results in motorcyclist’s death

By (contact)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a passenger vehicle in North Las Vegas this afternoon, police spokeswoman officer Ann Cavaricci said.

Officers and medical personnel were dispatched about 12:20 p.m. to the corner of Donna Street and Azure Avenue, she said. The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, died at University Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and the investigation is ongoing, Cavaricci said. No other details were immediately available.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy