Blocked field goal in final seconds lifts Spring Valley past Desert Oasis

Spring Valley High’s Joseph Pienta blocked a short field goal attempt by Desert Oasis today in the final seconds to give the Grizzles a 14-13 win.

K.C Moore passed for a pair of touchdowns for Spring Valley, connecting with Noah Williams and Josh Arredondo.

Spring Valley held Desert Oasis scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. It also blocked an extra point.

“Our defense played really well. I am proud of them,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said.

After losing a few closes games earlier in the season, Spring Valley (3-5 overall) has won two straight games and is playing better. They finish the season next week at Durango.

“We’ve been right there all season,” Teal said. “We just kept coming up on the wrong side (of the score).”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21