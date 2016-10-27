Las Vegas Sun

October 27, 2016

Currently: 72° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Canyon Springs finishes off local regular season schedule undefeated

Image

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Canyon Springs High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Lord Oroke, Diamante Burton, Lazarus D. Kyle Jr., and Tyrese Ross.

By (contact)

Related content

Canyon Springs will enter the playoffs with a streak of eight consecutive shutout quarters.

The Pioneers kept up the run with a 35-0 victory over Rancho on Friday night.

“It feels good but we’ve got to step it up now,” Canyon Springs coach Gus McNair said. “It’s a good confidence thing but it’s a different game now with the playoffs.”

The offense isn’t struggling either. Junior quarterback Diamante Burton threw two touchdown passes against the Rams, one to senior Lazarus Kyle and the other to senior Joseph Haulcy.

Senior quarterback Dexter Hammond also scored twice, once rushing and once passing. Canyon Springs is undefeated against local competition, and riding a six-game win streak overall headed into a first round home game with Foothill.

“Anything and everything can happen in the playoffs,” McNair said. “I told them it’s like the NCAA Tournament where these low seeds can come up and beat the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, so don’t get fooled by those seeds. Foothill is a talented with a defensive genius coach, and I know they’ll be ready.”

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy