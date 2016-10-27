Canyon Springs finishes off local regular season schedule undefeated

Canyon Springs will enter the playoffs with a streak of eight consecutive shutout quarters.

The Pioneers kept up the run with a 35-0 victory over Rancho on Friday night.

“It feels good but we’ve got to step it up now,” Canyon Springs coach Gus McNair said. “It’s a good confidence thing but it’s a different game now with the playoffs.”

The offense isn’t struggling either. Junior quarterback Diamante Burton threw two touchdown passes against the Rams, one to senior Lazarus Kyle and the other to senior Joseph Haulcy.

Senior quarterback Dexter Hammond also scored twice, once rushing and once passing. Canyon Springs is undefeated against local competition, and riding a six-game win streak overall headed into a first round home game with Foothill.

“Anything and everything can happen in the playoffs,” McNair said. “I told them it’s like the NCAA Tournament where these low seeds can come up and beat the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds, so don’t get fooled by those seeds. Foothill is a talented with a defensive genius coach, and I know they’ll be ready.”

