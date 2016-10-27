Centennial gets back on track, knocks off Faith Lutheran to extend season

Jamaal Evans completed 20 of 27 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns today for the Centennial High football team in a 55-21 victory against visiting Faith Lutheran.

Centennial, a preseason top-10 team, entered with just two wins and on a three-game losing streak. But Evans, who is committed to Utah State, accounted for seven of Centennial’s eight touchdowns in helping the Bulldogs extend the season.

In the regular season finale next week, Centennial plays Palo Verde — which has won two straight games — for the final playoff spot from the Northwest League.

“We got our offense clicking again. We were finally able to move the ball,” Centennial coach Leon Evans said.

Jamaal Evans rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, helping Centennial score 28 points in the second quarter to take a commanding lead.

Centennial hadn’t played since surrendering 61 points on Oct. 14 to Shadow Ridge. In the layoff, coach Evans said he dialed down the intensity at practice and instead focused on making the game fun for players.

They responded with arguably Centennial’s best game of the season. Faith Lutheran entered with a 4-1 league record and had already clinched a playoff spot.

Bryce Hampton had two touchdown receptions for Centennial, and Savon Scarver had a 64-yard touchdown run.

For Faith Lutheran, sophomore quarterback Sagan Gronauer rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another. Elijah Kothe had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Centennial needs to duplicate the effort against Palo Verde — one of its rivals.

“Those kids will be ready at Palo Verde,” coach Evans said. “Those coaches will have those kids gassed up and ready to go.”

