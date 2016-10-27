Defensive lineman gives Las Vegas memorable play in win against Valley

Not too many defensive ends return a kickoff for a touchdown.

But at the end of the Las Vegas High football team’s 56-14 win against host Valley today, Romeo Gray did just that. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior caught an onside kick in the game’s final minutes and raced untouched about 55 yards to the end zone.

Las Vegas officials plan to submit the highlight to ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“It was awesome,” Las Vegas coach James Thurman said. “Everyone was so stoked for the kid.”

Zach Matlock had four touchdown passes for the Wildcats, who wrapped up the No. 2 seed from the Northeast League in the next week’s playoffs. Las Vegas hosts Silverado in what should be a closely contested game.

Elijah Hicks had a touchdown reception and run, while DiQuan Brown and Ronnie Broadhead added scoring runs, and Aaron Najera had a pair of touchdown receptions. Jack Hernandez also had a touchdown run for Las Vegas.

Despite the loss, Valley also makes the playoffs. It opens at six-time defending Sunrise champion Liberty next week.

