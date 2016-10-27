Fiery crash on Tampa highway kills 5, including 2 kids

TAMPA, Fla. — A fiery multicar crash on a highway in Tampa has left five people dead, including two children, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened Wednesday night when Pablo Cortes III lost control of a Volkswagen Golf, crossed a median and slammed head on into a Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Marianela Murillo, 39, and carrying four children, Florida Highway Patrol troopers wrote in an incident report.

The minivan caught fire and Murillo and the two youngest children — John Bernal, 9, and Isabell Bernal, 10 — were killed.

The woman and the children all lived in the same apartment in Tampa, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

After it hit the minivan, the Golf driven by Cortes III collided with a Toyota Scion, the highway patrol said. Cortes and his 19-year-old passenger, Jolie Bartolome, were both killed. The driver of the other car, Carla Marie Wyman, 54, was seriously injured, troopers said. Debris hit a BMW, but no one in that car was injured.

Two other passengers in the van — 15-year-old Luisa Louisa and 18-year-old Lina Bernal — are in critical condition, troopers said.