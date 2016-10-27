Former GOP congressman: Grabbing my musket if Trump loses

CHICAGO — A former Republican congressman from Illinois says he plans to grab his musket if GOP nominee Donald Trump loses the presidential election.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh tweeted Wednesday afternoon : "On November 8th, I'm voting for Trump. On November 9th, if Trump loses, I'm grabbing my musket. You in?"

Walsh later said on Twitter that he was referring to "acts of civil disobedience."

Walsh told WMAQ-TV that the reference to a musket was a metaphor. He says if Trump loses, "we're going to protest and boycott and practice civil disobedience. We may start a third party."

The politician-turned-radio host has made inflammatory comments on Twitter in the past. He told President Barack Obama to "watch out" on Twitter in July after five police officers were killed in Dallas.