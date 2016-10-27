Jury acquits Bundy brothers, others in Oregon wildlife refugee standoff

Rick Bowmer / AP

The leaders of an armed group that took over a national wildlife refuge in rural Oregon have been found not guilty of conspiracy and possession of firearms at a federal facility.

A jury today exonerated brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five others of conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Some of the defendants also were charged with possession of firearms at a federal facility and were acquitted on that count as well.

During the trial, defense attorneys contended their clients were conducting a peaceful demonstration at the refuse and were lawfully protesting actions and policies of the federal government. Prosecutors characterized the situation as a "dangerous" takeover and argued that the group conspired to prevent workers from doing their jobs.

The standoff began Jan. 2 and lasted nearly six weeks, bringing new attention to a long-running dispute over control of federal lands in the U.S. West.

The Bundys are still facing charges in Nevada stemming from a high-profile 2014 standoff with federal agents trying to round up their father Cliven Bundy's cattle.

Other developments today in the trial:

4 p.m.

Jurors in the trial of those who took over a national wildlife refuge in Oregon have sent a note to the judge saying they've reached a consensus on all but one charge.

The jury also told the judge on Thursday that further deliberations would not help them agree on that charge, which wasn't disclosed.

Standoff leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five others were charged with conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Several also were charged with possessing a firearm in a federal facility.

9:30 a.m.

An alternate juror arrived at the federal courthouse in Portland, allowing deliberations to resume in the trial of Ammon Bundy and six co-defendants.

The woman from Central Oregon known as Juror No. 18 replaces a man who was dismissed after another juror questioned his impartiality.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown welcomed the new juror Thursday, and reminded the remaining jurors to disregard past deliberations and start over. She told them not to discuss why the alternate was needed.

The jury was in its fourth day of deliberations when Brown stopped them Wednesday.

The nine women and three men are expected to deliberate until 5:30 p.m. If there's no verdict, they will return Monday.

The seven defendants occupied the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge last winter. They were charged with conspiring to impede Interior Department employees from doing their jobs.