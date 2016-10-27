Las Vegas Weekly shines in EPPY Awards for outstanding digital journalism

Las Vegas Weekly’s website has scored the top honor in its class in Editor & Publisher’s prestigious EPPY Awards.

Lasvegasweekly.com was named Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with less than 1 million unique monthly visitors. The online publication is produced by Greenspun Media Group, whose titles also include the Las Vegas Sun, The Sunday, VEGAS INC and Las Vegas Magazine.

Winners in other categories included The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, ESPN, CNNMoney and more.

Las Vegas Weekly’s website won an EPPY for the seventh time in the past eight years, having been previously awarded for Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with less than 1 million unique monthly visitors (2015), Best Entertainment Website (2009, 2011, 2014), Best Redesign/Relaunch (2013) and Best Regional-Affiliated Website (2010). GMG has won EPPY awards for the past seven consecutive years, including honors for lasvegassun.com and vegasinc.com.

This year, lasvegasweekly.com competed with finalists from Sarasota, Fla., and Sonoma County, Calif. The latter tied with Weekly for the award.

“Our goal at GMG is to produce the highest-quality publications in our market, so to routinely be recognized in a contest that draws some of the most prestigious news organizations in the world is always rewarding,” said Ric Anderson, managing editor of the Greenspun Media Group newsroom. "It's a testament to our staff's talent, skills and commitment."

In their 21st year, the EPPY Awards are an international contest honoring the best media-affiliated websites across 31 categories. GMG was the only Nevada company to win in this year's contest, which drew more than 300 entries to the competition.